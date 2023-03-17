SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Hopefully, you have a green coat because the National Weather Service San Angelo is predicting a possibility of a ‘wintery mix’ going into the late hours of St. Patricks Day.

With spring only four days away on March 20, 2023, the Concho Valley is expecting colder weather with the possibility of a mixture of rain/snow. The temperatures will drop going into the evening hours of St. Patrick’s Day and continue into Saturday morning, March 18, 2023.

Activity is expected to remain light with little to no accumulation because ground temperatures will most likely be too warm.