SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) —The National Weather Service has placed portions of the Concho Valley under a tornado watch until later Friday evening, June 2.

The tornado watch will be in effect until 8 p.m. in the following areas: Crockett County, Irion County and Sterling County. Cities in the area include Arden, Barnhart, Broome, Mertzon, Ozona, Sherwood and Sterling City.

The National Weather Service asks that citizens have multiple ways to receive warnings.