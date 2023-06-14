SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Portions of the Concho Valley have been placed under a heat advisory until later in the evening of June 15, 2023.

Temperatures are expected to reach 105 degrees in Sterling, Coke, Irion, Tom Green and Crockett Counties before the end of the day. The heat advisory will last until 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15.

The temperatures will begin hitting triple digits in San Angelo around 3 p.m. and remain there until 5 p.m. where temperatures will stay in the upper 80s and 90s.

The National Weather Service urges residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.