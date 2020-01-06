Our next cold front arrives on Friday bringing isolated rain chances to the Concho Valley

A dry cold front continues to move through the state of Texas at this time, but our next cold will interact with an ample amount of moisture that returns from the Gulf of Mexico. This would mean scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms for the Lone Star State.

Moisture Tracker

While, there will be a noticeable increase in moisture across the Concho Valley by Thursday, models have hinted at a dry scenario for much of West Texas through the end of the week. The European Model suggests a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible for the central and eastern half of the region beginning on Friday and lasting through Saturday morning. Keep in mind models are subject to change as new model runs become available.

Futurecast

While, the cold front acts as a lifting mechanism to provide the potential for rain and storms across the Concho Valley, it also means cooler temperatures return this weekend. As of now, the high temperature is forecast to be 59 degrees on Saturday.