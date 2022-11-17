SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service San Angelo has issued a special weather statement for Tom Green County predicting possible snow.

The light mix of rain and snow is possible late Friday night through at least midday Saturday. Precipitation should start off as rain showers across the Concho Valley and southward to the Interstate 10 corridor by Friday evening. After midnight, light snow and sleet may mix in, with freezing rain possible by Saturday morning. Regardless of precipitation type, accumulation will be light and will occur mainly on vegetation and elevated surfaces. Temperatures are expected to only reach the upper 40s on Friday and Saturday.

The NWS asks drivers to use caution on bridges and overpasses on Saturday morning.

