SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — According to the National Weather Service, recent rainfall over the past few months has slightly improved drought conditions in West Central Texas and Tom Green County.

The NWS expects these conditions to remain with near-normal to slightly above-average rainfall for the remainder of the winter months. November 2023 was the 58th driest on record over the past 129 years according to the NOAA in Tom Green County while 2023 overall has been the 48th driest year to date over the past 129 years, falling 3.11 inches below normal.

The majority of West Central Texas is currently sitting in a moderate to abnormally dry drought showing that these areas that may be going into or are coming out of drought. Despite the improvements, areas of Tom Green County are still 100 percent – 25 percent below the normal amount of precipitation.