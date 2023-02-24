SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The National Weather Service San Angelo has informed the public of severe weather coming towards West Texas with the possibility of a tornado.

The NWS said there is the potential for severe thunderstorms Sunday evening. The main weather hazards would be damaging winds, however, an isolated storm could also produce large hail, and even a tornado is possible.

It is recommended residents tie down or bring in loose objects predicting wind gusts of 50 mph, particularly in the Big Country and Concho Valley. The Big Country, southward to Coleman and Brownwood, has more potential for strong to severe storms.