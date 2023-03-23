SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The National Weather Service San Angelo is predicting lime-sized hail across our area later in the night of Thursday, March 23, 2023.

The hail is predicted to be significant which means hailstones of at least 2 inches starting from midnight until 7 a.m.

“You can imagine that chunks of ice the size of limes falling from the sky can do some damage, so stay safe, ” said NWS.

Strong to severe storms could develop with the biggest threat being hail but also damaging winds and a small chance for an isolated tornado.

Nighttime Severe Weather Tips:

Enable wireless emergency alerts on cellphones

Keep devices charged and the volume up

Have at least two ways to receive warnings

Keep your safe place/shelter ready