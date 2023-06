SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) —The National Weather Service in San Angelo issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of the Concho Valley on June 23.

The areas the warning was issued for include northeastern Schleicher County, southeastern Tom Green County and southeastern Irion County. This warning will last until 8:15 p.m.

The NWS reports that 60 mph wind gusts are possible.

Stay up-to-date on the weather by checking Concho Valley Homepage’s interactive radar.