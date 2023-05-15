SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The National Weather Service for San Angelo has placed a flood advisory on counties across the Concho Valley.

The forecast calls for scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area, especially south of the I-20 corridor. Heavy downpours could lead to localized flash flooding.

There is a 40 percent chance for heavy rain and thunder the afternoon of Monday, May 15 which will continue into the evening hours mainly before 1 a.m.

According to the NWS, these slow-moving storms can produce a quick inch or two of rain, which can lead to flooding of streets and low water crossings. To maintain safety it is recommended to not drive over flooded roads.