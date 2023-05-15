SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The National Weather Service for San Angelo has placed a flood advisory on counties across the Concho Valley.

The forecast calls for scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area, especially south of the I-20 corridor. Heavy downpours could lead to localized flash flooding.

There is a 40 percent chance for heavy rain and thunder the afternoon of Monday, May 15 which will continue into the evening hours mainly before 1 a.m.

According to the NWS, these slow-moving storms can produce a quick inch or two of rain, which can lead to flooding of streets and low water crossings. To maintain safety it is recommended to not drive over flooded roads.

NWS 12 p.m. May 15