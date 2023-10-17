SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — According to the National Weather Service’s outlook the week ahead will have colder mornings and warm evenings with little chances for rain.

Morning lows for Oct. 17 until Oct. 22 will remain in the low to mid 50’s and 60’s warming up in the afternoons to the lower 80s to low 90’s.

Dry, quiet weather will continue across West Central Texas over the rest of the week with the next chance for rain looking to be Oct. 24-30 where the Climate Prediction Center is seeing signals for increasing chances of rain.