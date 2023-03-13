SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo residents may have already noticed cooler temperatures going into this week with a cold front expected to move through Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service San Angelo predicts some breezy winds Wednesday, March 15, 2023, into Thursday, March 16, along with the chance of some rain and a few thunderstorms Thursday.

This week could bring about another freeze with temperatures right around 32° both Saturday, March 18, 2023, and Sunday, March 19, 2023, mornings.