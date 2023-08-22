SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — According to the National Weather Service, the Concho Valley will cool down a few degrees with a possible chance of scattered showers throughout the day.

Afternoon highs will range from the mid/upper 90s in southern parts of the area, to 100-103° north. Partly cloudy skies are expected and isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

Southern parts of the area have a little higher rain chance according to the NWS, but a slight chance extends as far north as a Sterling City to San Angelo to Richland Springs line. The rain chance is associated with a tropical disturbance, which is forecast to track west-northwest across Deep South Texas to just south of the Big Bend area.