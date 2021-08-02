New weather alerts coming to cell phones

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Nationwide changes are coming to severe thunderstorm warnings, and you may start to see new alerts on your cell phone in the weeks and months to come. At the beginning of August 2021, The National Weather Service rolled out new categories for severe thunderstorm warnings, including one that will now activate Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on cell phones. 

Prior to this rollout of new categories, WEAs were not activated for severe thunderstorms. Providing categories for severe thunderstorm warnings now allows for only the most destructive and life-threatening storms to receive a WEA. This helps reduce the number of WEAs a person would receive, while also providing life saving alerts to those who may be in the path of a dangerous storm. 

The new severe thunderstorm warning categories are based on storm threats. There are three new categories to severe thunderstorm warnings. The first of the categories is base. The base would be a base-level severe storm producing 58 mph winds and up to quarter sized hail. The next category is considerable. Considerable would be a severe storm producing 70 mph winds and or golf ball sized hail. 

The first two categories of severe thunderstorm warnings will activate NOAA Weather Radio alerts, the emergency alert system, TV weather crawl, and notifications through weather alert apps like the CVHP App. However, these two categories will not activate WEAs on cell phones. 

Only the third category of severe thunderstorm warnings will activate WEAs as well as the traditional alert methods. This category is destructive. Destructive storms are severe storms capable of producing 85 mph winds or higher, and or baseball sized hail. These storms are the most likely to cause destruction to property and endanger people. Anyone within the path of a destructive storm with a WEA capable cell phone, will now receive an alert on their phone for the dangerous storm. 

