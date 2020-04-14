National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado in McCulloch County

MCCULLOCH COUNTY, TX – The National Weather Service in San Angelo has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down 1.3 miles northeast of Melvin, TX in McCulloch county at 4:05 AM on Sunday April 12, 2020.

Estimated peak winds were between 95-110 mph.

The tornado remained on the ground and traveled northeast for 5.2 miles. Damage included uprooted and/or snapped trunks of oak trees along with several destroyed deer feeders.

Along with the damage, one calf was killed.

These are preliminary findings from the National Weather Service office in San Angelo and is subject to change pending final review of the event and publication of the storm data.

More information will be released once it becomes available.

