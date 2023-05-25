SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Isolated storms are forecast to continue throughout Memorial Day weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service’s extended forecast.

The storms are forecast to mainly affect Big Country with minimal impacts throughout the weekend. The NWS forecast isolated showers and thunderstorms to continue until Tuesday, May 30, with lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s.

Memorial Day weekend is a popular time for swimming and water sports, but the Department of Environmental Health recommends avoiding such activities within 72 hours of rain. This is because of an increased risk of infection during and the day after the rain.