Mark your Calendar for the KLST Weather Meet and Greet Toy Drive

The KLST weather team will be hosting a meet and greet toy drive on December 12th, from 12:30 – 2:00 pm. Chief Meteorologist Noel Rehm, Meteorologist Jay Martin, and Meteorologist Dr. Athena Masson will be at the Concho Valley Homepage Digital Studio at Sunset Mall in San Angelo.

It’s an opportunity to meet the weather team, discuss weather, and most importantly donate a new unwrapped toy for children who need a toy to open up on Christmas morning. This could be anything including: barbie dolls, sports equipment, action figures, and other popular items. They will be dispersed to local charities prior to Christmas in order to get to a child in need in a timely manner.

The KLST weather team will be handing out their “Forecast Force” weather learning booklets to children who are interested. It is a booklet that is dedicated to help keep kids and their families safe from severe weather. Autographs are possible upon request.