Looking for a break from the West Texas heat?

An upper level ridge of high pressure dominates weather across West Texas through the weekend.

On Monday, a pattern change will occur as the upper level ridge shifts to the northwest and a cold front drops into the region. The front brings in cooler air from the north and will drop temperatures several degrees on Monday afternoon. The cold front will linger slowly south and bring a 20%-30% chance at scattered showers and thunderstorms. A northerly wind will keep temperatures below average for this time of the year with highs topping out in the low 90s for much of next week.

