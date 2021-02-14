KSAN Storm Team is covering the winter weather across the Concho Valley.
LIVE: KSAN Storm Team Winter Weather Update Feb. 14, 2021
San Angelo8°F Snow Feels like -10°
- Wind
- 16 mph N
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
4°F Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 4F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
- Wind
- 14 mph N
- Precip
- 88%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Robert Lee8°F Snow Feels like -7°
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
4°F Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 4F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eldorado8°F Snow Shower Feels like -8°
- Wind
- 14 mph N
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
2°F Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
- Wind
- 16 mph N
- Precip
- 63%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Mertzon8°F Snow Feels like -8°
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
2°F Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
- Wind
- 15 mph N
- Precip
- 89%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eden9°F Light Snow Feels like -8°
- Wind
- 15 mph N
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
2°F Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
- Wind
- 17 mph N
- Precip
- 62%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
7 Day
