LIVE: KSAN Storm Team Winter Weather Update Feb. 14, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas – February 13, 2021 – In response to the extreme winter weather conditions and the record-low temperatures in the forecast, Concho Valley Electric Cooperative (CVEC) is asking consumers to conserve energy as much as possible. CVEC’s system is designed to have sufficient capacity to meet the energy demand.

However, ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) has put all utilities across the state on standby for rolling blackouts in the coming days because of the forecasted frigid temperatures.