LIVE: KSAN Storm Team Winter Weather Update Feb. 14, 2021

Weather

KSAN Storm Team is covering the winter weather across the Concho Valley.

Snow

San Angelo

8°F Snow Feels like -10°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 4F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
4°F Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 4F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
88%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Snow

Robert Lee

8°F Snow Feels like -7°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 4F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
4°F Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 4F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Snow Shower

Eldorado

8°F Snow Shower Feels like -8°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
2°F Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Wind
16 mph N
Precip
63%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Snow

Mertzon

8°F Snow Feels like -8°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
2°F Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
89%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Light Snow

Eden

9°F Light Snow Feels like -8°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
2°F Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
17 mph N
Precip
62%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

/
Snow
Snow 0%

Monday

27° / 10°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 27° 10°

Tuesday

41° / 26°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 9% 41° 26°

Wednesday

34° / 13°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 18% 34° 13°

Thursday

36° / 16°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 9% 36° 16°

Friday

51° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 51° 33°

Saturday

65° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 65° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

5 PM
Snow
91%

6 PM
Snow
83%

7 PM
Snow
80%

11°

8 PM
Snow Showers
55%
11°

10°

9 PM
Cloudy
12%
10°

10°

10 PM
Cloudy
5%
10°

10°

11 PM
Cloudy
4%
10°

12 AM
Cloudy
8%

10°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
10°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%

5 AM
Mostly Clear
4%

6 AM
Clear
3%

7 AM
Clear
3%

8 AM
Sunny
3%

9 AM
Sunny
2%

11°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
11°

15°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
15°

17°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
17°

20°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
20°

22°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
22°

24°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
24°

25°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
25°

