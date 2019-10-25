Live from the Fall Festival at Jim Bass Ford: Thursday, October 24th, 2019

For tonight, cold air will continue to settle in across West Texas. Overnight lows will fall to 36-38 degrees. For tomorrow, bundle up before heading out on your morning commute because wind chills will be in the mid 20s. It will be a cool afternoon with temperatures topping out at 59-61 degrees. Skies will gradually become sunny throughout the day, and winds will remain out of the north at 15-20 mph. Wind chills will remain in the 40s for much of the afternoon.

