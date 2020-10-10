Live Blog: Category 2 Hurricane Delta makes landfall near Creole, Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana (KXAN) — Hurricane Delta made landfall in Louisiana Friday afternoon. The storm’s path will remain well east of Central Texas, but it is expected impact parts of Louisiana already hit hard by Hurricane Laura in late August.

KXAN Meteorologist Kristen Currie and Photojournalist Todd Bailey are in Lake Charles, Louisiana to cover the storm as it moves through.

We will continue updating this story with information from the Gulf Coast. You can also find useful links and resources below.

Friday, 6:06 p.m.

Delta made landfall near Creole, Louisiana around 6 p.m. as a category 2 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Creole is south of Lake Charles and east of Cameron, two areas hit hard by Hurricane Laura in August.

Hurricane #Delta makes landfall near Creole, Louisiana, at 6:00 PM CDT as a category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Damaging winds and a life-threatening storm surge continue over portions of southern Louisiana. Latest at: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/Lamsumc50Z — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 9, 2020

Friday, 5:30 p.m.

The eyewall of Hurricane Delta is moving onshore on the southwestern coast of Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of 5 p.m., the storm was 25 miles south-southeast from Cameron, Louisiana.

5 PM CDT Update: Eyewall of Hurricane #Delta moving onshore of the southwestern coast of Louisiana. Follow the latest at https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/sPoNSMOvEn — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 9, 2020

Friday, 3:30 p.m.

The National Hurricane Center said conditions along the southwestern Louisiana coast and the upper Texas coast are deteriorating as Delta approaches landfall.

The storm was about 50 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana, as of 3 p.m.

Friday, 11:35 a.m.

There’s still extensive damage around Lake Charles and the surrounding communities from Hurricane Laura, a category 4 storm that hit the area six weeks ago. KXAN Meteorologist Kristen Currie and Photojournalist Todd Bailey drove around to see the damage ahead of Hurricane Delta’s expected landfall Monday. At present, Hurricane Delta is a category 3 storm, but may weaken to category 2 as it approaches land.

Bailey shot this video of all the debris still piled on front lawns around Lake Charles.

Friday, 10:40 a.m.

KXAN Photojournalist Todd Bailey sent back these pictures from Sulphur, Louisiana, just west of Lake Charles, as Hurricane Delta approaches. The first photo is the bridge into Lake Charles, and the second photo is from outside a hotel.

Friday, 5:30 a.m.

KXAN Meteorologist Kristen Currie explains how Lake Charles “almost looks like a ghost town” with previous damage from Hurricane Laura six week ago, and now Hurricane Delta is churning toward the area.

Thursday, 10 p.m.

KXAN crews got to speak with Lake Charles residents who are appreciative of all the help offered to Louisiana so far.

“Well we appreciate everybody in Texas, they’ve done a lot for us… we’ve eaten a lot of Texas food. People will come over with 18-wheelers full of meals and all kinds of help,” said resident Brian Vallier. “For the last six weeks, we appreciate that.”

But it’s not over, Vallier pointed out.

“Austin, we’re going to ask you to do it again, because it’s not over. We’re still suffering here—and now this hurricane,” he said. “So we’re going to ask that Austin comes together and ‘keeps it weird,’ but bring weird to Lake Charles, please.”

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Areas like Sulphur and Lake Charles in Louisiana were still noticeably recovering from Hurricane Laura. Damage from that storm was still present ahead of Hurricane Delta.

Sulphur, Louisiana is still recovering from Hurricane Laura ahead of another storm—Delta (KXAN/Kristen Currie)

Sulphur, Louisiana is still recovering from Hurricane Laura ahead of another storm—Delta (KXAN/Kristen Currie)

Damage from Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana—the town is now bracing for impacts from Hurricane Delta. (KXAN/Kristen Currie)

Damage from Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana—the town is now bracing for impacts from Hurricane Delta. (KXAN/Kristen Currie)

Damage from Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana—the town is now bracing for impacts from Hurricane Delta. (KXAN/Kristen Currie)

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Before the storm, Interstate 10 westbound out of Louisiana was at a stand still. Traffic was backed up as hurricane evacuees tried to leave ahead of the storm.

Meteorologist Kristen Currie reported the backup stretched for 10 to 20 miles.