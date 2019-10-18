Little to no improvement for our drought conditions in West Texas

The state of Texas continues to experience ongoing drought conditions. Extreme drought conditions persist for parts of West Central Texas, and the Texas Hill County. While there have been scattered showers and thunderstorms over the last several days across the state of Texas, it has had little to no impact on the drought conditions.

Latest Texas Drought Monitor

The local drought monitor shows moderate to extreme drought conditions continuing across the region. Areas experiencing extreme drought conditions include: Runnels, Concho, Tom Green, McCulloch, Mason, Menard, Kimble, Sutton, Schleicher, Irion, Coke, and Coleman counties.

Concho Valley Drought Monitor

The next chance for rain for parts of the Concho Valley will be on Sunday evening and early Monday morning.