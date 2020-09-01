KSLT Morning Forecast: Tuesday, September 1st

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around the Concho Valley region as we get through the next few days. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, and some areas will cool down to highs in the upper 80s. Some places in the region can expect up to 2-3 inches of total rainfall, especially in the northeast corner. Winds will be fairly breezy from the southwest around 10-15 mph today, and eventually shifting tomorrow from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Heading to the weekend, we will have spotty showers for the week, and temperatures will be in the mid 80s to low 90s for highs by Saturday.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!