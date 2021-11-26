KSLT Evening Forecast: Friday November 26th

Cloudy and cool, with rain on the way. Temperatures stayed in the upper 50s and lower 60s across the area thanks to some increase cloud coverage. Places to the north in the Panhandle and along the Red River saw temperatures about 10 degrees warm because of the lack of cloud coverage. Tonight, overnight lows will slip into the mid 40s with rain starting to arrive in the southwestern parts of the Concho Valley first.

Soggy Saturday as rain chances will continue to increase throughout morning hours as widespread rain is expected across much of the region. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s for most with off and on rain throughout the afternoon and early evening hours. Saturday night, conditions will be to dry out the clouds and rain will move off to the east of the Concho Valley. Anyone planning to head out whether it is Shop Small Saturday or to the ASU Football playoff game, will want some type of rain gear.

Sunday, clear and calm with southerly winds allowing the area to pick up a warming trend going into the next week.