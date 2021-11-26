KSLT Evening Forecast: Friday November 26th

Cloudy and cool, with rain on the way. Temperatures stayed in the upper 50s and lower 60s across the area thanks to some increase cloud coverage. Places to the north in the Panhandle and along the Red River saw temperatures about 10 degrees warm because of the lack of cloud coverage. Tonight, overnight lows will slip into the mid 40s with rain starting to arrive in the southwestern parts of the Concho Valley first.

Soggy Saturday as rain chances will continue to increase throughout morning hours as widespread rain is expected across much of the region. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s for most with off and on rain throughout the afternoon and early evening hours. Saturday night, conditions will be to dry out the clouds and rain will move off to the east of the Concho Valley. Anyone planning to head out whether it is Shop Small Saturday or to the ASU Football playoff game, will want some type of rain gear.

Sunday, clear and calm with southerly winds allowing the area to pick up a warming trend going into the next week.

Clear

San Angelo

52°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
46°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
37%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

52°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
46°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
42%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

49°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 47°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
42°F Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
64%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

51°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
44°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
54%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eden

49°F Fair Feels like 46°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
43°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

