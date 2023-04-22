Cool and cloudy started that Saturday off with the winds really blowing out of the north for the longevity of the day, keeping things cool across the Concho Valley with highs touching into the lower 80s.

Early afternoon brought in some severe weather warnings across most counties today with reports of hail up to 2″ just north of Brady.

As sunset approached those night time temperatures really dropped down into the low 60s with that cold air from the north. All day cloud coverage, combined with cold air leaves the potential for several more isolated rain showers and thunderstorms to work their way into our area over night taking temperatures into the mid 50s.

Sunday morning will still have some of those residual effects from Saturday with cloudy skies and colder winds, as a slower moving frontal works its way out of our area allowing for off and on rain showers to stick around until early next week.