Cold and rainy all day as strong northerly winds push cold air in from the north with a massive frontal boundary extending nearly the entire US.

With freeze watches being issued by NWS San Angelo earlier this Sunday, those cold temperatures have many on the fence about whether sleet could make its way into parts of the Concho Valley by Monday.

For now Highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s will keep things frigid for the next few days.