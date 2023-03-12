Another beautiful day here in the Concho Valley as highs reached into the lower 70s, 75°F in some parts of the valley. Cloudy conditions kept some of the sun away but those northerly winds really helped keep temperatures around average for this time of the year.

Tonight lows will drop into the lower 40s with that cloud cover still sticking around setting up for rain early this week. Winds will still remain out of the north-northeast throughout the night and into tomorrow and start to pick up 15-20MPH gusting up to 25 in some places.

Tomorrow temperatures will still stay around the mid 60s with lows still in the mid 40s, but the easterly winds and clouds are going to be the primary factors as that warm Gulf moisture makes its way up into the Concho Valley, setting up for a few isolated rain showers throughout the region by Tuesday.