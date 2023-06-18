Strong westerly flow from the subtropical jet continues to push warm moist air up from the equatorial regions as El Nino sets in for one of the more intense years to date. This high pressure combined with temperatures and dew points continues to produce favorable conditions for thunderstorm activity.

Today we saw both calm winds and clear skies allowing for a more uniform temperatures spread across the Concho Valley as highs again blew past the average this time of year to top out at 102°F by early afternoon.

Calm winds associated with post frontal characteristics aided in that steady climb into the hundreds which will keep lows on the warm side as cool as mid 70s.

With all these warm temperatures Excessive Heat Advisories have been issued for all of the Concho Valley during peak heating (1:00PM – 8:00PM) until Tuesday June 20th, just in time for the official start to summer.