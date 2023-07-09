High pressure building over New Mexico and Texas, continues to build as a strong low pressure system far to the north in Canada follows along the long wave pattern deepening a trough and pulling much of the moisture with it.

This strong interaction has created a somewhat stationary boundary along the Texas/Oklahoma border that has kept low temperatures more humid in the evening and morning hours keeping conditions green around the Concho Valley.

Varying winds from north in the morning to south in the evening are indicative of Mountain and Valley breeze diurnal effects brought on by daytime heating reaching those triple digits today while lows will hold onto the 70s.