Cold sinking air moving across the Rocky Mountain Front Range is quickly descending across the Texas Panhandle as warm moist air moves up from the southwest where it could create strong surface level convergence and develop into rain overnight.

An area of dry air separates the two but this small slot of clear skies carries the necessary criteria to develop thunderstorms. This additional precipitation combined with the cooler surface temperatures and humidity levels will cool evening lows well below average for early July.

Light winds will continue to keep conditions favorable for moisture retention but upper level development of overnight rain showers as calm conditions build in behind this deep low pressure and strong frontal boundary.