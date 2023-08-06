Today was a record setting high of 108°F, a record that has stood in place since 1962.

While these unbearably hot temperatures continue to hover over Texas and primarily the Concho Valley, the rest of the nation seeing record rainfall, destructive winds, tornadoes and a barrage of hail. Weather extremes appear to be the new normal.

Tonight, cloud cover could make its way through with faster moving storms to the north. The Texas, Oklahoma border will be a hot spot for activity and any residual clouds and moisture left over from passing storms in this region, could push into our area, but will have to fight off strong southerly flow that’s feeding Tropical Storm Eugene that looks to weaken the heat dome, if only for a few days.