A cloudy and humid start to this Easter Sunday. Early morning clouds pushed off later on around noon today allowing temperatures to really warm up into the lower 80’s in some areas.

As things dry off, expect those warmer evening and even overnight temperatures to stay more on the warmer side. as lows will get down into the mid 50s with that Easterly wind bringing back more of those clouds tonight.

Isolated Thunderstorms are a possibility as those lows get closer to those dew points early Monday morning but should clear up as things warm up to start the week.