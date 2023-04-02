Cloudy conditions and light winds allowed those temperatures to reach up into the 80s quickly today.

As those clouds start to break up, we could see an opportunity for some of those afternoon showers as winds will start to pick up out of the southwest 15-25G35MPH in some areas.

Tonight things will cool down slowly as temperatures will get down into the upper 40s early Monday morning but those winds will still stick around keeping things a bit on the windier side still out of the southwest 15-25 MPH, again gusting up to 35MPH in some regions.