Northerly winds continue to bring down that cold dry air producing a lot of that much needed rain for the Concho Valley as it interacts with that warm gulf air that kept us humid last week.

As a result those daytime temperatures are only going to reach the mid 50s today and then drop back down into those mid 40s like Saturday and continue to stay that way into early Monday.

Winds will slowly start to turn out of the south as that cloud cover pushes out of our area and returns to a much more familiar 80 degree days with those morning and evening rain showers by mid week.