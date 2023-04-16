It was a cooler start today as that high pressure made its way down over the Rockies and over the Concho Valley.

Skies were clear and sunny with that light breeze keeping things cool and dry throughout the day.

Expect that gradual warming trend all day with the potential for a few clouds as evening gets closer.

Tonight that high pressure continues to move east as another low pressure system passing over the Dakota States brings a cold front turning winds southerly and with it, perhaps some much needed rain.