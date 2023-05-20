Friday night’s round of thunderstorm activity left conditions cloudy and humid to start Saturday morning.

A lot of the residual moisture left over kept things cool as cloud cover stuck around until about mid day allowing temperatures to scoot up into the mid 70s.

Tonight expect another round of those late night showers as things start to cool off in that typical spring like fashion.

Tomorrow could see those storms make their way back into our area by mid morning as strong southerly flow brings significant amounts of tropical air into our region.