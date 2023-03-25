Strong high pressure moves over most of the western US as it produces clear skies and light winds for most of the Concho Valley.

Temperatures reached a comfortable 74° as sunny skies lasted all day and into the afternoon. Tonight those winds will continue to stay light and breezy out of the west into tomorrow where they’ll pick up 15-20 MPH gusting up to 25 in some areas.

Lows will get down into the 40s this evening but quickly get back up into the mid 80s by Sunday with those clear conditions sticking around for another day.