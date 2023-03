Cool and cloudy today as winds stayed steady out of the North keeping things in the mid 50s all day.

Conditions looking to stay relatively the same going into Saturday night as lows will drop down into the mid 30s but winds will remain northerly.

Sunday looking to be a very similar setup as highs will reach the upper 50s and lows still in the mid 30s with those winds and clouds still stick around to finish out that Spring Break Weekend.