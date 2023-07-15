Deep low pressure continues to wrap around the Great Lakes, pulling as much moisture across the country as possible.

In areas like the Concho Valley steady southerly winds dominate when combined with the effects daytime heating and nighttime cooling. Rapid storm development in the Panhandle of Texas creating strong winds and flash flooding for much of the region.

This storm could quickly run out of energy before arriving here late Saturday night and into Sunday morning before dissipating under the hot Texas sun as high pressure builds in from the west with even hotter temperatures behind it.