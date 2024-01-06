Today we saw gusty winds upwards of 20mph along with high temps in the mid to upper 50s around the area.

Tonight those winds are going to continue calming down and becoming pretty calm and variable. Lows should drop dramatically into the upper 20s around the region under these clear skies as well.

Tomorrow is when we see the winds pick up out of the south and quickly. By tomorrow afternoon we could be seeing 20-25mph winds out of the south and gusting faster to 35mph. Sunny skies should allow us to warm up to around that 60° mark for a beautiful, but windy day.

Longer term we’re seeing a cold front push through Monday that brings a chance of rain and the return of freezing temps and 50s for highs. Winds will also kick out of the west with its passage going from 20-25 out of the South to 20-25mph out of the west after the cold front. A warming trend should go on through Thursday before an even stronger cold front pushes through bringing lows back to the 20s and potentially the 10s along with a rain chance for Friday.