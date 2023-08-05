Temperatures tied for the high at 108°F set back in 1943, while at the same time strong storms to the north were torn apart by opposing winds from both direction and verticality.

While southerly winds remained at the surface, upper level winds driving those intense storms blew in from the north but quickly ran into strong wind shear as it dropped in elevation over the Concho Valley, slamming into warm dry air, evaporating much of those storms before they pushed off west.

Cloud cover will trap much of that heat overnight before pushing out early allowing for another run at those triple digit temperatures for a sunny Sunday with some late afternoon cloud cover again.