Steady daytime heating kept temperatures pretty comfortable as highs touched into the mid 70s as those morning clouds pushed out of the area by around noon.

Expect those clearer skies and warmer temperatures well into the evening as lows will drop down to the low 60s. Overnight temperatures will drop even further to the low 50s with that steady easterly humidity bringing back some of those overnight clouds as things cool off.

By morning those cloudy conditions will remain over us with a chance for a isolated rain shower or two closer to the afternoon as highs near the mid 70s and even into the evening.