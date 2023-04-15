A sunny and cool start for Saturday morning as those starry skies also means temperatures drop into the upper 50s overnight.

By noon sky conditions remained clear but that cooler breeze came down from a frontal system as it moves more north of Texas.

This afternoon and into this evening, highs are expected to sit around the mid 80s as that perfect sunny evening rolls around letting temperatures hover around the 60s before dropping down into the lower 50s around early morning Sunday.

Expect those winds to help cool things off through the afternoon and evening but primarily staying out of the north, keeping things warm and dry.