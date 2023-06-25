Strong overnight thunderstorms tore through the Concho Valley, kicking up dust and knocking down trees as gusts as high as 70MPH were reported and .25″ hail in some areas.

It was a more humid start as the sun began its daily scorching across Texas. Highs are predicted to reach the 111°F mark, which would not only trigger Heat Advisories until 8:00PM but also warm the particulate from those overnight winds, to set off a late night thunderstorm as things cool down.

With our eye on the horizon, radar and satellite also indicate a more wet July by next weekend, but first the final week of June will push those record temperatures.