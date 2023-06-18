It is a hot Father’s Day but on the relative cooler side as temperatures will stay in the lower 100’s.

National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for this Sunday and Monday between the hours of 1:00PM – 8:00PM, which could continue into next week as we could see record temperatures as high pressure continues to build over the all of Texas.

Tonight winds will be out of the West, pushing more dry, warm air into our region throughout tomorrow.

Severe Weather Outlook has the southeastern counties up to Tom Green covered in a “slight” chance to see thunderstorm development extending down to Junction through tonight.