Cloudier skies in the morning quickly clear out as we continue to see these calm conditions, typical of a Mountain / Valley setup this time of year. As daytime temperatures take over, cloud cover burns off allowing much the overnight humidity to evaporate and bring temperatures up to those triple digit. Not so uncomfortable that heat warnings need to be prompted nor burn bans.

Tonight as those cooler temperatures roll in, we’ll see the mountain breeze kick in and watch as cloud cover and humidity levels will rise keeping us warmer overnight with that southerly breeze into next week.