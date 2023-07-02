Cooler temperatures today show the impacts of yesterday’s steady rainfall. Some areas recorded over 4″ while some areas in the southern counties remained dry. Those conditions may quickly change as extensive cloud cover builds in from the south and will continue east adding additional rainfall to the already impressive amount as it moves over the Concho Valley.

Southern cloud cover is expected to last for the next 24-48 hours with daytime heating clearing significant amounts sky cover during maximum heating setting up for favorable rainfall as temperatures and dewpoints approach the lower 70s.