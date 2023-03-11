Hot, cloudy and windy were the main weather features today as temperatures touched way above the 90s today in some parts of the Concho Valley.

Winds were predominantly out of the north and a bit gustier reaching speeds of 25 MPH recorded in some areas. Cloud cover was heavier this morning but quickly cleared up around early afternoon as those temperatures quickly climbed, setting up for a gorgeous sunset.

Tonight temperatures stay warm around the mid 50s as well as those northerly winds, really bringing that colder weather in for Sunday as highs are only forecast to reach into the mid 60s with lows in the low 40s. Winds will turn out of the east as that cold front pushes out of our area keeping things cool to kick off Spring Break.