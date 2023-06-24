Its shaping up to be another wild day of weather as we could see record temperatures in excess of 110°F followed by a quick round of thunderstorms around sunset as things cool off.

Southerly winds are picking up at about 20MPH but we could see much gustier conditions near that thunderstorm activity with Mathis Airfield reporting of gusts up to 70MPH during last nights bout of severe weather.

These temperatures not only alerting heat advisories and heat warning but as those storms move in from the northwest we could see severe weather watches and warning issued for our area tonight.

This extreme weather pattern not expected to stop anytime soon as we wrap up the weekend and finish out this late week of June.