Hotter temperatures across the United States creates strong diurnal effects as highs touched 99 degrees according to Mathis Airfield here in San Angelo. Towards the evening winds started to pick up out of the southwest as a strong high pressure builds in from the south over the next few days.

Tonight clear skies will dominate the region as high pressure continues to gradually build in from the southwest dropping lows into the low 70s, high 60s with a few breezy conditions as a majority of storms will stay to the east of the Concho Valley.

Tomorrow high pressure continues to produces mostly clear skies creating favorable conditions to see temperatures in the triple digits.